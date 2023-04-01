Which Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 3 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 1st April 2023
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: KL Rahul is arguably the most consistent batter in the IPL in the last five years. His strike rate has been under scrutiny but his run-scoring remains at peak. He has scored 3164 runs in the IPL since 2018 at an incredible average of 57 and strike rate of 139. Last season, he made 616 runs with two hundreds and four fifties. Rahul will be our captain for this match.
-
Mitchell Marsh (DC): The Australian batter has been in magnificent form in recent times. Marsh recently hammered 194 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 131 in an ODI series against India. He is expected to bat at number three for Delhi, giving him plenty of game-time in the middle to score runs and earn points for you on D3.
-
Avesh Khan (LSG): The right arm pacer is one of the best in the country. He can be expensive at times but is a prolific wicket-taker. Lucknow Super Giants are likely to hand him the responsibility to bowl in death overs and it could enable him to pick more wickets. Buy his Rario card and you can win big prizes on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
KL Rahul (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $263
-
Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $80
Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers , Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya