Which Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 3 | D3 Guide

Date: 1st April 2023

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: KL Rahul is arguably the most consistent batter in the IPL in the last five years. His strike rate has been under scrutiny but his run-scoring remains at peak. He has scored 3164 runs in the IPL since 2018 at an incredible average of 57 and strike rate of 139. Last season, he made 616 runs with two hundreds and four fifties. Rahul will be our captain for this match.

Mitchell Marsh (DC): The Australian batter has been in magnificent form in recent times. Marsh recently hammered 194 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 131 in an ODI series against India. He is expected to bat at number three for Delhi, giving him plenty of game-time in the middle to score runs and earn points for you on D3.