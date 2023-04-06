Which Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 10 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 7th April 2023
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: One of the most prolific batters in the IPL, KL Rahul has had a couple of bad games but remains a key player for LSG at the top. Since 2018, Rahul has amassed over 3100 runs in the IPL at an average of 57 and strike rate of 139. Last season he had piled up 616 runs after a similarly poor start. We will back Rahul as our captain for this game.
-
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): Sunrisers Hyderabad is a side that is heavily stacked with right hand batters. The leg-break bowler has been in good form and could be a big threat to the SRH lineup. Bishnoi has picked five wickets in two matches so far at an economy of 7.37. Buy his Rario cards and you could earn big.
-
Rahul Tripathi (SRH): Rahul Tripathi always had a great intent but he has brought consistency to his game. He was one the top batters for SRH last season, scoring 413 runs at a strike rate of 158 while averaging 37. Tripathi had registered three fifties in the IPL 2022. Get Rahul Tripathi Rario cards and you could win exciting rewards on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Rahul Tripathi (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $24
-
Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $60
Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan