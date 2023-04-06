Which Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 10 | D3 Guide

Date: 7th April 2023

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: One of the most prolific batters in the IPL, KL Rahul has had a couple of bad games but remains a key player for LSG at the top. Since 2018, Rahul has amassed over 3100 runs in the IPL at an average of 57 and strike rate of 139. Last season he had piled up 616 runs after a similarly poor start. We will back Rahul as our captain for this game.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): Sunrisers Hyderabad is a side that is heavily stacked with right hand batters. The leg-break bowler has been in good form and could be a big threat to the SRH lineup. Bishnoi has picked five wickets in two matches so far at an economy of 7.37. Buy his Rario cards and you could earn big.