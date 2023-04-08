Which Player Cards you should pick for MI vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 12 | D3 Guide

Date: 8th April 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) [Captain]: One of the best batters in Indian domestic cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad has developed into a powerhouse. He smashed 92 off just 50 in the season opener versus Gujarat Titans and followed it up with 57 off 31 against Lucknow Super Giants. He is in great form and remains a key player in the CSK batting unit. He will be our captain for this game.

Tim David (MI): Rated as amongst the best hitters in the shorter format, Tim David is carrying big hopes for Mumbai Indians. He had provided a glimpse of what he could do in the IPL, smashing 186 runs in eight innings at a magnificent strike rate of 216 while averaging 37.