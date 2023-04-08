Which Player Cards you should pick for MI vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 12 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 8th April 2023
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) [Captain]: One of the best batters in Indian domestic cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad has developed into a powerhouse. He smashed 92 off just 50 in the season opener versus Gujarat Titans and followed it up with 57 off 31 against Lucknow Super Giants. He is in great form and remains a key player in the CSK batting unit. He will be our captain for this game.
-
Tim David (MI): Rated as amongst the best hitters in the shorter format, Tim David is carrying big hopes for Mumbai Indians. He had provided a glimpse of what he could do in the IPL, smashing 186 runs in eight innings at a magnificent strike rate of 216 while averaging 37. Buy Tim David Rario cards and you could earn big bucks on D3.
-
Jofra Archer (MI): With Jasprit Bumrah out of the season, Jofra Archer is Mumbai Indians' biggest hope in their bowling attack. He's one of the best fast bowlers in the world and has looked potent since his return from injury. Get Archer's Rario card and stand a chance to win on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $295
-
Tim David (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $48
Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar