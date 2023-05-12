Which Player Cards you should pick for MI vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 57 | D3 Guide

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 57 of the IPL 2023 on Friday. Check out our D3 guide for the MI vs GT game.

Match Details

Date: 12th May 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Gujarat Titans leg-spinner has been a bit expensive this season but has made an impact in several matches. He has taken 19 wickets from 11 games in the season at a strike rate of just 13.8. He has claimed three wickets on three instances in the tournament. Rashid will have a key role to play against MI. You can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Jason Behrendorff (MI): Mumbai Indians brought Jason Behrendorff back in the previous game against RCB and he made quite the impact. The left arm pacer removed Virat Kohli in the first over and then dismissed a rampaging Glenn Maxwell. Behrendorff is a pretty good operator of the new ball and will be a key figure in this game. Buy a Jason Behrendorff Rario card now.

Wriddhiman Saha (GT): Wriddhiman Saha has been pretty good for Gujarat Titans at the top of the order. He has constantly looked to be aggressive and made a good impact. Saha smashed an outstanding 81 in just 43 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 273 runs in the season at an average of 27 and strike rate of 137. Buy a Saha Rario card and earn good returns on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 57 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, May 12. The contest will take place at the home of MI, Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat Titans had hammered MI by 55 runs earlier this season at home and the men in blue and gold will be hoping to settle the scores.

Gujarat Titans sit at the top with 16 points from 11 games. They have claimed eight wins and lost just three. Mumbai Indians are in the top four with 12 points from 11 games. They have won six and lost five games, with a net run-rate of -0.255.

MI are coming off a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. MI bowlers made a strong comeback, conceding 68 runs in the last eight overs to restrict RCB to 199. Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (52 off 34) made good contributions. Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with a spectacular 83 off 35 as they mowed down the target in just 16.3 overs.

Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in their previous game. Shubman Gill scored 94 not-out in 51 balls while Wriddhiman Saha struck 81 off 43 as they posted 227 on the board. After an initial assault from the LSG openers, GT bowlers pulled things back to claim a comfortable victory. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 29 in four overs.