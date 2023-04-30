Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs RR D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 42

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in match no. 42 of the IPL 2023. Check out our D3 guide for the MI vs RR game.

Match Details

Date: 30th April 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Trent Boult (RR) [Captain]: The Kiwi pacer is arguably the best operator of the new ball. He has provided Rajasthan Royals early breakthroughs on a consistent basis. Since 2020, Boult has taken 63 wickets in the IPL from 51 matches at an economy of under 8. The pitches at Wankhede Stadium do provide good assistance with the new ball and Boult will be a crucial player. You can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Cameron Green (MI): The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has done well from a fantasy point of view. He has batted at number in most of the games and has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of nearly 150 while averaging 50. He has also bowled in every game and has picked five wickets. Buy a Cameron Green Rario card and stand a chance to win big rewards on D3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): The young Indian batter has been mighty impressive in the ongoing IPL season. He has scored 304 runs from eight innings at an average of 38 while striking at 147. Jaiswal has registered three fifties in the tournament so far. He played the best knock of his T20 career in the previous outing against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 77 off 43. He could make you win big on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians will have a big challenge in front of them as they take on the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd match of IPL 2023. MI will host the contest at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.

The former five-time champions MI haven't had a great season, claiming only three wins in seven matches. They have four points to their credit with a pretty bad net run-rate of -0.620. MI need to win five of their remaining seven games to finish in the top four.

Rajasthan Royals are occupying the top spot with 10 points, having won five out of eight games. They have the best net run-rate among all teams at 0.939. While they're in a comfortable position, they have let it slip away in the past.

Rohit Sharma's side suffered a 55-run hammering at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Their death overs bowling woes continued as GT posted 207 on the board. In response, MI could only score 152/9.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals registered a second win over Chennai Super Kings in the season by 32 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, smashing 77 off 43 before bowlers did an excellent job.