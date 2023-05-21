Which Player Cards you should pick for MI vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 69 | D3 Guide

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in match no. 69 of the IPL 2023. Here's our D3 guide for the MI vs SRH game.

Match Details

Date: 21st May 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) [Captain]: Heinrich Klaasen has been in tremendous form and has by far been the best player for SRH this season. He produced a masterclass against RCB last game, blasting 104 off just 51 deliveries. Overall, he has scored 430 runs in the tournament at an average of 54 while striking at an incredible 179. Back Klaasen as the captain for this contest on D3.

Ishan Kishan (MI): Mumbai Indians would be happy with the way Ishan Kishan has batted this season. He has been a lot more aggressive and has provided consistent returns. The left hander has scored 425 runs in the season at an average of 34 and strike rate of 144. Kishan has smashed three fifties in the competition. Get an Ishan Kishan Rario card and win big rewards on D3.

Kumar Kartikeya (SRH): The left-arm spinner was left out in the previous game due to the opposition having several left handers but should be back for this game. SRH are a side that has only one left handers and have struggled against this bowling type. Kumar Kartikeya has picked five wickets from six games. Buy his Rario card and you could get big returns on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi

The penultimate group fixture of the IPL 2023 will witness Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the home venue Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sunrisers have been knocked out of the season, having won only four out of their 13 games. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, need a big victory to have a chance of making it to the playoffs. They have 14 points but the net run-rate of -0.128 is a concern.

MI had their destiny in their own hands but blew it up with a five-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. They conceded 177 on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on. Ishan Kishan (59 off 39) and Rohit Sharma (37 off 25) put them in a strong position but they lost crucial wickets. It was still in their grasps with 11 needed off the final over but they couldn't get over the line.

SRH are coming off an eight-wicket loss versus Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. Heinrich Klaasen was at his glorious best, scoring 104 off 51 to power the team to 187. But their bowlers had no answers to Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli smashed his sixth IPL hundred to steer RCB home.