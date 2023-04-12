Which Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 18 | D3 Guide

Date: 13th April 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Afghanistan superstar has been a key bowler for Gujarat Titans. The best T20 spinner in the world, Rashid has the ability to change the game on any pitch. He has taken eight wickets in three innings this season at 7.83 rpo. Punjab have a batting line-up that can be vulnerable against leg-spin and Rashid could have a big say in this game. He will be our captain.

Sai Sudharsan (GT): The young Indian batter has grabbed his opportunities by both hands in the ongoing IPL season. He has scored an unbeaten 62 off 48 versus Delhi Capitals and followed it up with 53 off 38 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-hander bats at number three and will get enough game-time in the middle. Buy his Rario card to win big on D3.