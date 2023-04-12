Which Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 18 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 13th April 2023
Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Afghanistan superstar has been a key bowler for Gujarat Titans. The best T20 spinner in the world, Rashid has the ability to change the game on any pitch. He has taken eight wickets in three innings this season at 7.83 rpo. Punjab have a batting line-up that can be vulnerable against leg-spin and Rashid could have a big say in this game. He will be our captain.
-
Sai Sudharsan (GT): The young Indian batter has grabbed his opportunities by both hands in the ongoing IPL season. He has scored an unbeaten 62 off 48 versus Delhi Capitals and followed it up with 53 off 38 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-hander bats at number three and will get enough game-time in the middle. Buy his Rario card to win big on D3.
-
Liam Livingstone (PBKS): The English all-rounder missed the early part of IPL 2023 as he was still recovering. But he has arrived in India and begun practicing. Livingstone was magnificent for PBKS last season, scoring 437 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 182 while averaging 36. He scored four fifties and picked six wickets with the ball as well. Get his Rario card and stand a chance to win big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Rashid Khan (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $72
-
Liam Livingstone (All-rounder) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $277
Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami