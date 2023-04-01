Which Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 2 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 1st April 2023
Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Andre Russell (KKR) [Captain]: The West Indian powerhouse is one of the most valuable players in T20 cricket. Russell has struck over 1400 runs in the last five IPL seasons at 33 average while striking at a ridiculous rate of 179. He bowls fast and is mostly used in middle and death overs, giving him plenty of opportunities to take wickets. He has taken 58 wickets since 2018 at 13.78 strike. Russell will be our captain for this contest.
-
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): The Indian veteran has been a consistent batter in the IPL and has scored at a faster rate in the last few years. He has amassed over 2600 runs in the IPL since 2018, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 133. Dhawan is a key batter at the top of the order for Punjab. Buy his Rario card and you could win big on D3.
-
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The left arm seamer will be an important part of the Punjab Kings bowling attack. He bowls in the powerplay and at the back end, offering him plenty of wicket-taking opportunities. Arshdeep Singh has taken 40 wickets in the IPL at a strike rate of 18.92. Get his Rario cards and earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Andre Russell (All-rounder) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $240
-
Arshdeep Singh (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $89
Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matt Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav