Which Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 2 | D3 Guide

Date: 1st April 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Andre Russell (KKR) [Captain]: The West Indian powerhouse is one of the most valuable players in T20 cricket. Russell has struck over 1400 runs in the last five IPL seasons at 33 average while striking at a ridiculous rate of 179. He bowls fast and is mostly used in middle and death overs, giving him plenty of opportunities to take wickets. He has taken 58 wickets since 2018 at 13.78 strike. Russell will be our captain for this contest.

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): The Indian veteran has been a consistent batter in the IPL and has scored at a faster rate in the last few years. He has amassed over 2600 runs in the IPL since 2018, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 133. Dhawan is a key batter at the top of the order for Punjab. Buy his Rario card and you could win big on D3.