Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs LSG D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 38

Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 38 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28. Here's our D3 guide for the PBKS vs LSG match.

Match Details

Date: 28th April 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: The LSG skipper has had a string of low scores in the beginning of the season but has returned among runs. He has scored 74, 39 and 68 in the last three outings, although strike rate remains the talk of the town. Rahul is the most prolific batter in the league in the last six years and is a very dependable option in fantasy cricket. He will be our captain.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS): The star all-rounder of Punjab Kings has just returned from injury but has understandably looked rusty in two games. Livingstone has the skill set to take down any bowling attack. Last IPL season, he had piled on 437 runs at an average of 36 while striking at a stunning 182. Livingstone is a key player for PBKS in the middle order and could make you win big bucks on D3.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The Indian left arm pacer has been one of the best bowlers in the league. He can swing the ball up front and he can bowl those pinpoint yorkers in death overs. Arshdeep has taken 13 wickets from seven games in the ongoing edition, striking every 11.5 balls and conceding at 8.16 rpo. He remains a key figure in the match and can win big prizes on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off in this return fixture at PCA Stadium in Mohali on April 28. In their first clash of IPL 2023, PBKS claimed a two-wicket victory in Lucknow. LSG will look to settle the scores when they meet on Friday.

Both these teams have eight points each at the halfway mark of the tournament, having won four of their seven matches. LSG have a superior net run-rate of 0.547 while PBKS have a lot to catch up with -0.162.

Punjab Kings have been plagued with injuries and despite that, have done well. They defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the previous game away from home. Sam Curran struck a brilliant 55 off 29 while Jitesh Sharma smashed a 7-ball 25. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, picking 4 for 29 and defended 16 off the final over.

The Super Giants suffered one of the most unbelievable losses in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Chasing 136, captain KL Rahul started fast to everyone's surprise but then they played too many dots in the middle overs. They needed 30 off 34 with nine wickets in hand but kept losing batters and eventually fell short by seven runs.