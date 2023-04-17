Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 24 | D3 Guide

Date: 17th April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The RCB skipper was dismissed early in the previous game but he remains a key player in that batting line-up. He blasted 73 in 43 deliveries versus Mumbai Indians in the first game and a 46-ball 79 against Lucknow Super Giants more recently. The Protea batter has been in very good form in the last year or so. He will be our captain on D3 in this fixture.

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK): There's a saying that players perform above potential when playing for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni. And Ajinkya Rahane is the prime example of it. The man who has had an average T20 career, has looked a different beast in IPL 2023. He smashed 61 off 27 against MI and followed it up with 31 off 19 against Rajasthan Royals. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.