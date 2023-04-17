Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 24 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 17th April 2023
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The RCB skipper was dismissed early in the previous game but he remains a key player in that batting line-up. He blasted 73 in 43 deliveries versus Mumbai Indians in the first game and a 46-ball 79 against Lucknow Super Giants more recently. The Protea batter has been in very good form in the last year or so. He will be our captain on D3 in this fixture.
-
Ajinkya Rahane (CSK): There's a saying that players perform above potential when playing for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni. And Ajinkya Rahane is the prime example of it. The man who has had an average T20 career, has looked a different beast in IPL 2023. He smashed 61 off 27 against MI and followed it up with 31 off 19 against Rajasthan Royals. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
-
Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The right arm seamer has done an outstanding job for RCB in the ongoing competition. He has taken seven wickets from four games so far at an economy of just 6.87. He claimed 3 for 22 against LSG and backed it up with 2 for 23 versus Delhi Capitals. Siraj is a key bowler for RCB, especially with the new ball. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Ajinkya Rahane (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $35
-
Mohammed Siraj (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $10
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh