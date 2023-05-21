Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 70 | D3 Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Gujarat Titans in match 70 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21. Here's our D3 guide for this RCB vs GT contest.

Match Details

Date: 21st May 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Glenn Maxwell (RCB): The superstar all-rounder has had an incredible season for RCB. He has smashed 389 runs from 13 innings at a magnificent strike rate of 182 while averaging 35. Maxwell has five fifties in the tournament, including 77 off 44 against Rajasthan Royals and 68 off 33 versus Mumbai Indians. His spin-hitting ability will be crucial against Gujarat Titans. Buy a Maxwell Rario card and earn big on D3.

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The veteran South African batter is having an all-time great IPL season for RCB. He has amassed 702 runs at an average of 58 while striking at a superb 154. Du Plessis has hammered eight fifties this season from 13 innings. He's coming off three back to back fifties and remains a top captaincy option on D3.

Rashid Khan (GT): The best T20 spinner in the world, Rashid Khan has made a big impact for the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The leg-spinner has taken 23 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 7.96 while striking every 13.5. His best figures read 4 for 30 against Mumbai Indians, where he also blasted 79* off 32. He's one of the most dependable players and you should buy his Rario card if you haven't already.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Gujarat Titans in the final group fixture of the IPL 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening. GT have already qualified for the playoffs while it's a must-win game for RCB.

RCB have come back from the dead and have a great chance to reach the playoffs. They have 14 points with a net run-rate of 0.180 which is superior to Mumbai Indians. Playing the final group game means they will have the advantage of knowing what exactly they need to do. They could also be aided by Titans, who could rest some of their stars.

After hammering Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs, RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the previous game. Virat Kohli responded to Heinrich Klaasen's century with a hundred of his own. Faf du Plessis also struck 71 off 47 as they chased down 187 with four balls to spare.

Titans have already secured the top spot on the table with 18 points and no other team can reach there. They have won nine games and lost just four. Most recently they defeated Sunrisers by 34 runs on the back of Shubman Gill's stunning 101 off 58 balls. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets each.