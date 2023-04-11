Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 15 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 10th April 2023
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Faf du Plessis (RCB): Playing at this venue, Faf du Plessis hammered 73 off 43 against Mumbai Indians. He looked good in the second game as well scoring 23 off 12. He has also been an impactful performer in T20 cricket in recent times, consistently scoring at a faster rate. Du Plessis remains a key player for RCB at the top.
-
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: One of the most prolific batters in the IPL, KL Rahul hasn't had a great start so far to this season. But this venue is excellent for batting and you can expect Rahul to fire in this fixture. Rahul has a terrific record versus RCB having scored 607 runs at an average of 76 and strike rate of 147, including three fifties and a hundred. He will be our captain for this game.
-
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): Lucknow Super Giants rely on the leg-spinner to choke the opposition in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi had an average season last year but has been superb in IPL 2023 so far. He has picked six wickets in three games at an economy of 6.2. RCB have their struggles against spin bowling and Bishnoi will be a key factor here. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
KL Rahul (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $325
-
Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $60
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur