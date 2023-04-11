Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 15 | D3 Guide

Date: 10th April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Faf du Plessis (RCB): Playing at this venue, Faf du Plessis hammered 73 off 43 against Mumbai Indians. He looked good in the second game as well scoring 23 off 12. He has also been an impactful performer in T20 cricket in recent times, consistently scoring at a faster rate. Du Plessis remains a key player for RCB at the top.

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: One of the most prolific batters in the IPL, KL Rahul hasn't had a great start so far to this season. But this venue is excellent for batting and you can expect Rahul to fire in this fixture. Rahul has a terrific record versus RCB having scored 607 runs at an average of 76 and strike rate of 147, including three fifties and a hundred. He will be our captain for this game.