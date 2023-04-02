Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 5 | D3 Guide

Date: 2nd April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The South African batter has been in superb form in the last couple years. He has also been more aggressive in the powerplay in recent times. Since 2018, he has scored over 2100 runs in the IPL at 38 average and 132 strike rate. Du Plessis will be a key figure for RCB at the top. He's also our captain for this match.

Jofra Archer (MI): One of the best fast bowlers of this generation, Jofra Archer had to battle injuries for two years. He seems to have put that behind him and has done well in recent months. He was superb in the SA20 league, where he picked 10 wickets in six matches. Jofra will be vital for MI in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.