Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 5 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 2nd April 2023
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The South African batter has been in superb form in the last couple years. He has also been more aggressive in the powerplay in recent times. Since 2018, he has scored over 2100 runs in the IPL at 38 average and 132 strike rate. Du Plessis will be a key figure for RCB at the top. He's also our captain for this match.
Jofra Archer (MI): One of the best fast bowlers of this generation, Jofra Archer had to battle injuries for two years. He seems to have put that behind him and has done well in recent months. He was superb in the SA20 league, where he picked 10 wickets in six matches. Jofra will be vital for MI in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI): Mumbai Indians will rely on Suryakumar Yadav heavily with most of their batters out of form or inexperienced at this level. Suryakumar has been in incredible form in the shorter format, averaging 47 and striking at over 170. Pick his Rario card and you can win huge prizes on D3.
Marketplace Watch
Faf du Plessis (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $70
Jofra Archer (Bowler) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $300
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Reece Topley
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Hritik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya