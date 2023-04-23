Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 32 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 23rd April 2023
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: With injuries to his ribs, Faf du Plessis only batted against Punjab Kings and was subbed out later with an impact player. He smashed a fantastic 84 off 56 in the match. The South African batter is the orange cap holder in IPL 2023, having scored 343 runs from six innings at an average of 68 while striking at 166. He has four fifties in the season already. Du Plessis will be our captain for this fixture.
-
Shimron Hetmyer (RR): Rajasthan Royals arguably have the best finisher in the league. Shimron Hetmyer has been outstanding in the lower middle order role since 2021, scoring 741 runs at an average of 46 and strike rate of 164. He's striking at 178 in the ongoing season with 185 runs to his name, being dismissed twice. Get a Hetmyer Rario card and you can win big bucks on D3.
-
Mohammed Siraj (RCB): The Indian fast bowler has truly been sensational in the ongoing season. He has taken 12 wickets from six games at an economy of 6.70. He's coming off an exceptional spell of 4 for 21 against PBKS. Siraj has been the key for RCB with the new ball as well as in death overs. Buy a Mohammed Siraj Rario card and stand a chance to win big returns on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Shimron Hetmyer (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $9
-
Mohammed Siraj (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $73
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma