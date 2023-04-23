Which Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 32 | D3 Guide

Date: 23rd April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: With injuries to his ribs, Faf du Plessis only batted against Punjab Kings and was subbed out later with an impact player. He smashed a fantastic 84 off 56 in the match. The South African batter is the orange cap holder in IPL 2023, having scored 343 runs from six innings at an average of 68 while striking at 166. He has four fifties in the season already. Du Plessis will be our captain for this fixture.

Shimron Hetmyer (RR): Rajasthan Royals arguably have the best finisher in the league. Shimron Hetmyer has been outstanding in the lower middle order role since 2021, scoring 741 runs at an average of 46 and strike rate of 164. He's striking at 178 in the ongoing season with 185 runs to his name, being dismissed twice. Get a Hetmyer Rario card and you can win big bucks on D3.