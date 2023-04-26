Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 37 | D3 Guide

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in match no. 37 of the IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27. Here's our D3 guide for the RR vs CSK contest.

Match Details

Date: 27th April 2023

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) [Captain]: The discarded senior India batter has been batting like a dream in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. He has left the cricket world in a shock with his new version in Chennai Super Kings colours. Rahane has scored 209 runs from five innings at an average of 52 while striking at 199. He's coming off an incredible knock against KKR, blasting 71 not-out in just 29 deliveries. He'll be our captain for this contest.

Devdutt Padikkal (RR): Rajasthan Royals dropped him once this season but Devdutt Padikkal has returned with a better intent. He has done well in the last few games, scoring 142 runs in the last four innings. The left hand batter struck 38 off 26 the last time these two teams met. He will be key for RR against Chennai's spin attack. Buy a Padikkal Rario player card and you could win big on D3.

Moeen Ali (CSK): The off-spinning all-rounder could play a bigger role in this fixture as Rajasthan Royals have three left handers in their top five. Moeen has taken seven wickets in the ongoing season at a strike rate of just 8.5. He has only scored 74 runs with the bat but hasn't had much game-time in the middle. Buy a Moeen Ali Rario card and you can win big prizes on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

It's a battle between the two teams from the top half of the table as Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals go head to head at the latter's home venue.

The Super Kings sit at the top with 10 points, having won five out of their seven games. They have a net run-rate of 0.662 and are on a three-match winning streak. Rajasthan Royals have eight points from seven games with four wins and three losses. RR have the best net run-rate in the competition at 0.844.

CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs away from home in their most recent fixture. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube scored fifties but Ajinkya Rahane stole the show. He struck a stunning 71* off 29 balls to help CSK post 235/4. Maheesh Theekshana then picked 2 for 32 with the rest of the bowlers also chipping in.

RR were in a pretty good position but have suffered two straight defeats. They lost by seven runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. Devdutt Padikkal scored 52 off 34 while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 47 off 37. Dhruv Jurel struck 34* off 16 but the target was just out of reach.