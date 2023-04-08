Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 11 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 8th April 2023
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
David Warner (DC) [Captain]: The Australian batter is an IPL legend, having delivered consistently over the years. He hasn't been at his destructive best in the last couple of years but remains a prolific run-scorer. He scored 56 in the first game and followed it up with 37. Overall, Warner has amassed over 5974 runs in the IPL at an average of 42 and strike rate of 140. He's our captain for this contest.
-
Jason Holder (RR): The West Indies all-rounder has developed into a valuable asset in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Holder has been pretty reliable in the middle and death overs. He has been superb for the Royals so far, picking 1 for 16 and 2 for 29 in two games. Holder is Rajasthan's primary bowler in death overs. Buy his Rario player cards and he will fetch you big rewards on D3.
-
Anrich Nortje (DC): One of the most intimidating bowlers in the world, Anrich Nortje plays a huge role for Delhi Capitals. He showed his impact in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, knocking over both the openers. Nortje has 45 wickets from 31 innings in the IPL at a strike rate of 15.7. Buy his Rario cards and win big prizes on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
David Warner (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $316
-
Jason Holder (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $74
Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya