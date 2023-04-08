Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 11 | D3 Guide

Date: 8th April 2023

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Time: 3:30 PM IST

David Warner (DC) [Captain]: The Australian batter is an IPL legend, having delivered consistently over the years. He hasn't been at his destructive best in the last couple of years but remains a prolific run-scorer. He scored 56 in the first game and followed it up with 37. Overall, Warner has amassed over 5974 runs in the IPL at an average of 42 and strike rate of 140. He's our captain for this contest.

Jason Holder (RR): The West Indies all-rounder has developed into a valuable asset in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Holder has been pretty reliable in the middle and death overs. He has been superb for the Royals so far, picking 1 for 16 and 2 for 29 in two games. Holder is Rajasthan's primary bowler in death overs. Buy his Rario player cards and he will fetch you big rewards on D3.