Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs GT | IPL 2023 — Match 48 | D3 Guide

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in match no. 48 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5. Here's our D3 guide for the RR vs GT contest.

Match Details

Date: 5th May 2023

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The best T20 spinner in the world, Rashid Khan has had an awful season by his standards. He has conceded runs at 8.55, something you could never imagine relating Rashid with. But he has taken plenty of wickets with his tally reading 15 wickets from nine games. Rashid has troubled RR batters in the past and will be key at this venue. Back him to be the captain for this contest.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): One of the most promising youngsters in Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced an incredible knock in the previous game. He struck 124 off just 62 deliveries versus Mumbai Indians, where no other batters crossed the 20-run mark. The left hand batter has piled on 428 runs in the season at an average of 47 and strike rate of 160. Buy a Jaiswal Rario player card and you could win big on D3.

David Miller (GT): The South African batter hasn't been at his absolute best in the ongoing season but has made good contributions. Miller has scored 180 runs from eight innings at an average of 45 while striking at 147. Miller has the ability to take down any bowling attack. Buy his Rario card and you could win big prizes on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

The two teams who are competing for the top two finish, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face off in match no. 48 of the IPL 2023. The two sides met earlier this season, where Rajasthan Royals finally defeated Titans after losing thrice last year.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the several teams on 10 points with a real tussle for the playoffs. Their net run-rate of 0.800 keeps them in pretty good stead. Gujarat Titans have 12 points to their credit from nine games with a healthy net run-rate of 0.532.

Sanju Samson-led Royals are coming off a six-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded a sensational hundred, scoring 124 off 62 to power his team to 212. R Ashwin picked 2 for 27 but the rest of the bowlers were mostly ineffective as Mumbai chased down the target with three balls to spare. Jason Holder had 17 runs to defend but he conceded three back to back sixes.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans lost their previous game by five runs against the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals. Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with 4 for 11 in four overs to restrict DC to just 130. But chasing the target, they kept losing wickets and Hardik Pandya couldn't get the rhythm right in his 59 not-out off 53 balls.