Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 8 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 5th April 2023
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): The 21-year old batter has been in terrific form for the last year or so. He began the 2023 IPL edition with a terrific 54 off 37. Jaiswal has been one of the best players in domestic cricket and has shown great intent batting at the top for Rajasthan Royals. You can buy his player cards and get good returns on D3.
-
Trent Boult (RR) [Captain]: The Kiwi pacer is one of the best in the business when it comes to new ball bowling. He started the IPL 2023 with a double-wicket maiden against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Boult is a key part of the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack and can earn you good points. Buy his Rario player cards and you could earn big.
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS): The Sri Lankan batter was in poor form heading into the IPL 2023 but was excellent in the opening fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajapaksa hammered 50 off just 32 balls and played a key role in their victory. Being one of the only two left handers in the side, Rajapaksa is a vital part of that batting unit.
Marketplace Watch
-
Trent Boult (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $59
-
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $158
Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh