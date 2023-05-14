Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RR vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 60 | D3 Guide

Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 60 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday. Here's our D3 guide for the RR vs RCB contest.

Match Details

Date: 14th May 2023

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: Faf du Plessis has been in ridiculous form in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. He has provided RCB fast starts time and again. He has amassed 576 runs from 11 innings at an average of 57 while striking at an excellent 158. The opening batter has registered six half centuries in the tournament. Du Plessis remains a key figure in this game and you can back him as the captain on D3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal has lit up the IPL like no other uncapped Indian player ever has. He has been sensational at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 575 runs at an average of 52 and strike rate of 167. The left hander smashed 124 in 62 balls against Mumbai Indians and 98 off 47 versus Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. He can make you win big on D3 so buy his Rario card now.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB): The Australian superstar has been in superb form in the ongoing tournament. Maxwell is a key player for RCB in the middle order as one of the best players of spin. He is coming off a magnificent 68 off 33 against Mumbai Indians in the previous game. Maxwell has scored 330 runs this season at an incredible strike rate of 186 while averaging 33. Buy a Maxwell Rario card and you could win big prizes on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

It will be Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the hosts Rajasthan Royals in match no. 60 of the IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a crucial contest for both the teams with the playoffs spots on the line.

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points from as many matches with a superb net run-rate of 0.633. Two wins secure their berth but even one more win puts them in decent position due to their net run-rate. RCB, on the other hand, are two points behind after 11 matches and have a poor net run-rate of -0.345. They need to win two out of three games with good margins.

RR broke their three-match losing streak with a dominant win by nine wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/25) and Trent Boult (2/15) helped them restrict KKR to just 149. Yashasvi Jaiswal then put on an exhibition, scoring the fastest IPL fifty off just 13 balls. He scored unbeaten 98 off 47 while Sanju Samson struck 48* off 29 as they mowed down the target in 13.1 overs.

RCB lost their previous game versus Mumbai Indians by six wickets away from home. Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (68 off 33) put them in a position to get minimum 220. But they lost too many wickets at the back end to post only 199. RCB bowlers had no answers to Suryakumar Yadav, who struck 83 off 35 as MI finished the chase in 16.3 overs.