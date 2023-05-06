Which Player Cards you should pick for RR vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 52 | D3 Guide

Rajasthan Royals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 52 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. Here's our D3 guide for the RR vs SRH contest.

Match Details

Date: 7th May 2023

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) [Captain]: The Sunrisers number three hasn't had a season to remember. He has scored 190 runs in nine innings at an average of only 24 and strike rate of 121, with one half century. However, Rahul Tripathi has the skill set to do well and the RR bowling attack could suit him. He remains a key figure in this game and you can back him as the captain for this contest.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): The young batter was unfortunate to be run out in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Earlier, he had smashed a magnificent 124 in 62 balls versus Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal has scored 442 runs this season at an average of 44 while striking at 158. Jaiswal has four scores of 50+ and can make you win big on D3. So buy his Rario card now.

Marco Jansen (SRH): The South African bowling all-rounder adds a lot of value to the side. He is particularly very good with the new ball. The left arm seamer has taken eight wickets in six innings at a strike rate of 14.2. He was superb in the previous game against KKR, picking 2 for 24 in four overs. Jansen will be key for SRH in this evening fixture. Buy his Rario card and you could win big prizes on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in match no. 52 of the IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday evening. In the earlier clash between these two teams, RR had hammered SRH by 72 runs and the men from Hyderabad will be looking for a revenge.

Rajasthan Royals are placed fourth with 10 points from as many games and a net run-rate of 0.448. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed ninth on the table with only six points. They need to win every match from now on to stay alive in the playoffs race.

The Royals were in a great position but have dropped four of their last five games. Most recently they lost to Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. None of their batters could play a long innings as they were bowled out for 118 before Titans chased down the target with 37 balls to spare.

SRH are coming off a narrow defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by five runs. Chasing 172, SRH were in a strong position with Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20) and Aiden Markram (41 off 40) at the crease. But needing 38 off 30, they lost crucial wickets and fell short of the target.