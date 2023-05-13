Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 58 | D3 Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 58 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. Here's our D3 guide for the SRH vs LSG contest.

Match Details

Date: 13th May 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Quinton de Kock (LSG) [Captain]: The South African star had to wait for several weeks until he received his opportunity in the IPL 2023. He made his first appearance against Gujarat Titans, where he struck a superb 70 off 41 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. The left hand batter remains a key player for LSG in KL Rahul's absence. You can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Heinrich Klaasen has made contributions in all the matches he has played in this season. However, he has got out at the wrong times in almost all games. He has scored 215 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 185, including 53 off 27 versus Delhi Capitals. Klaasen was promoted to number four in the previous game and that improves his value. Buy a Heinrich Klaasen Rario card and you could win big on D3.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): The leg-break googly bowler has been pretty good for the Super Giants in the ongoing season. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 7.91 with best figures of 3 for 28. SRH have struggled to bat against spin throughout the tournament and that makes Bishnoi a bigger threat. Buy Bishnoi's Rario card and you could get good returns on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gautham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 58 of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday afternoon. LSG defeated SRH comfortably by five wickets when the two teams met earlier this season.

SRH are just about hanging in in the playoffs race with eight points from 10 games. Their net run-rate reads -0.472 and need to win at least three of the remaining four games to have a chance. LSG have 11 points after 11 games with five wins and five losses. They have an NRR of 0.294.

SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals in their most recent fixture, chasing 215 on the final ball in a dramatic style. Abhishek Sharma top scored with 55 off 34 before they found themselves in a losing position. Glenn Phillips smashed 25 in just seven balls to keep them in the game. Abdul Samad was caught on the final ball but it was a no-ball, and he hammered the next delivery for a six to clinch the victory.

LSG are coming off a 56-run thrashing at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Chasing a mammoth target of 228, Kyle Mayers scored 48 off 32 while Quinton de Kock smashed 70 in 41 balls. But their middle order could not keep up with the required rate and lost crucial wickets.