Which Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 25 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 18th April 2023
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Marco Jansen (SRH): The tall left arm seamer has been superb for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He plays a key role for them with the new ball and will be crucial against the MI batting unit that has been gaining form. Jansen has picked four wickets in two games this season at an economy of 7.57. The venue in Hyderabad has assisted new ball seamers. Buy his Rario card and you could win exciting prizes on D3.
-
Rahul Tripathi (SRH) [Captain]: Batting at number three, Rahul Tripathi has done a solid job for SRH. He has scored 117 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls against Punjab Kings. Tripathi had a great season last year as well, where he amassed 413 runs at an average of 37.54 and strike rate of 158. Tripathi remains a key player and he will be our captain for this fixture on D3.
-
Ishan Kishan (MI): Mumbai Indians had spent a hefty amount for this opening batter but he had a poor IPL season last year. Ishan Kishan seems to be in better shape this season, having scored 131 runs from four games at an average of 33 while striking at 154. He was terrific in the previous game versus Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 58 off just 25 deliveries. Buy his Rario card and you could get good returns on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Marco Jansen (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $70
-
Ishan Kishan (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $11
Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith