Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs RCB | IPL 2023 — Match 65 | D3 Guide

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 65 of the IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18. Here's our D3 guide for the SRH vs RCB contest.

Match Details

Date: 18th May 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) [Captain]: The Aussie all-rounder has made a huge impact for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing season. He has scored 384 runs in the tournament, averaging 35 at a terrific strike rate of 183. Maxwell has blasted five half centuries in the tournament, including 54 off 33 in the previous game. You can back him as the captain for this contest on D3.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Heinrich Klaasen has by far been the best batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season. He has scored 326 runs from nine innings at an average of 46 while striking at 172, including two fifties. Klaasen struck 53 off 27 against Delhi Capitals and 64 off 44 versus Gujarat Titans more recently. Buy a Heinrich Klaasen Rario card and win big rewards on D3.

Karn Sharma (RCB): The leg-spin bowler has done a decent job for RCB in the ongoing season. Karn Sharma has taken 10 wickets from six games at a strike rate of just 11.1. He has been expensive but has managed to take key wickets. He should be effective against SRH, a side that has struggled against spin. Buy Karn Sharma Rario card and you could get good returns on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to play party-spoiler when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. SRH have been knocked out of the playoffs race but RCB are still in it.

SRH have had a forgettable IPL 2023 campaign marred with poor form and management. They have won only four games while losing eight. RCB have 12 points from 12 matches with a net run-rate of 0.166. They need to win both the remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs.

Sunrisers are coming off a 34-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. They had no answers to Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent century. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the SRH comeback with the ball, picking 5 for 30 to restrict GT to 188. Chasing the target, they lost seven wickets for just 59. Heinrich Klaasen struck 64 off 44 but it just wasn't enough.

RCB obliterated Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in their most recent fixture to get a huge NRR boost. Faf du Plessis scored 55 off 44 while Glenn Maxwell blasted 54 off just 33 balls to help the side 171. Wayne Parnell claimed 3 for 10 whereas Karn Sharma and Michael Bracewell bagged two wickets each to skittle out the opponents to just 59.