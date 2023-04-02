Which Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 4 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 2nd April 2023
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Jos Buttler (RR) [Captain]: Arguably the best batter in white-ball cricket, Jos Buttler is your Mr. Dependable in this game. The Englishman has an outstanding record as an opener in the shorter format, averaging 45 and striking at nearly 150. Buttler piled on 863 runs in the previous IPL season at an average of 57 with four centuries. Buttler will be our captain for this game.
-
Rahul Tripathi (SRH): The 32-year old batter has had a couple of very good years. Last season he smashed 413 runs for SRH at an average of 37.5 while striking at an impressive rate of 158. Tripathi is set to bat number three in this season and will be a key player. Get his Rario cards and stand a chance to win big on D3.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): The leg-spinning bowler is one of the top wicket-takers in the history of IPL. Chahal has taken 166 scalps from 130 innings in the tournament at an economy of 7.60, striking every 17.2 balls. Chahal had won the purple cap last year for most (27) wickets. Buy his Rario cards and you could win big on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Rahul Tripathi (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $210
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $72
Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips (wk), Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen