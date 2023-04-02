Which Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 4 | D3 Guide

Date: 2nd April 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Jos Buttler (RR) [Captain]: Arguably the best batter in white-ball cricket, Jos Buttler is your Mr. Dependable in this game. The Englishman has an outstanding record as an opener in the shorter format, averaging 45 and striking at nearly 150. Buttler piled on 863 runs in the previous IPL season at an average of 57 with four centuries. Buttler will be our captain for this game.

Rahul Tripathi (SRH): The 32-year old batter has had a couple of very good years. Last season he smashed 413 runs for SRH at an average of 37.5 while striking at an impressive rate of 158. Tripathi is set to bat number three in this season and will be a key player. Get his Rario cards and stand a chance to win big on D3.