PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 19 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals are a strong team and will play at home. They might win the contest.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants

Date

26 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jos Buttler has 2078 runs at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 142.23 in 61 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 19 fifties.

Jason Roy has 1093 runs at an average of 25.41 and a strike rate of 139.59 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Mitchell Van Buuren has 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 122.81 in ten T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Lungi Ngidi has 24 wickets at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 17.70 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 38 wickets at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 18.78 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Matthew Breetzke has 361 runs at an average of 32.81 and a strike rate of 136.74 in 13 T20 innings since 2023.

Quinton de Kock has 701 runs at an average of 25.03 and a strike rate of 142.47 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 345 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 131.17 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1235 runs at an average of 41.16 and a strike rate of 173.94 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and two centuries.

Reece Topley has 38 wickets at an average of 18.44 and a strike rate of 13.68 in 26 T20 innings since 2023.

Noor Ahmad has 31 wickets at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 18.41 in 26 T20 innings since 2023.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 142, with the pacers snaring 57.58% of wickets here. Expect a sluggish track, with plenty of help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to bat first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy.

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read:

PR vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PR vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and can play a long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo is another popular captaincy option for this game. Phehlukwayo will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. His bowling will be mighty effective, and his hitting has improved massively.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in tremendous form. Klaasen will contribute heavily with the bat. Expect him to make an impact again.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has a selection % of less than 27 as of now. Shamsi will enjoy bowling in Paarl, as the track will suit the spinners. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock’s selection % is quite low. Quinton will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, and Obed McCoy.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Wihan Lubbe, Noor Ahmad, and Bjorn Fortuin.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, and Obed McCoy.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Wihan Lubbe, and Noor Ahmad.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals are a strong team and will play at home. They might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.