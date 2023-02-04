PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction, Match 26, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA T20 League 2023

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria vs Cape Town Match Preview

Pretoria Capitals are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 7 games. They have been in excellent form as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this game. They have won their last 4 games. Their batters are in great form while the bowlers are looking in good rhythm as well. They defeated MI Cape Town in the last game and will look to do a double on them.

MI Cape Town struggling as they are in the 5th position with 3 wins in 8 matches. They have lost their last two games. They have many superstars of T20 cricket but they’ve failed to get going as a team. The likes of Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Odean Smith, Rassie van der Dussen and others must step up if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. They will look to settle the score with the Capitals.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Date 4th February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Centurion is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow on this wicket. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will be important as well.​​​​​​​The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 64% of the games played here.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted and the game may get interrupted.

Team News

Colin Ingram replaces Will Jacks for the Pretoria Capitals

No such updates from the MI Cape Town.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Ben McDermott, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius/David Willey, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul/Reece Topley, Prenalen Subrayen

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell, Shaun von Berg, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals will start as the favourites against a struggling MI Cape Town side.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will be an excellent captaincy option. He will open the innings and will look to attack from the first ball. He is a very destructive opener and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs.

Wayne Parnell: Wayne Parnell will be an ideal captaincy choice. He is in terrific form in the SA20 league. Parnell is contributing with both bat and the ball. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game against Cape Town.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada will be a top captaincy option. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Rabada will love the conditions at Centurion and he can pick up a few wickets in this game. He picked up 3 wickets in the last match.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis will open the innings for the Pretoria Capitals. He will look to exploit the field restrictions and score quickly in the first 6 overs. He looked in good touch in the two games that he played in the SA20 League.

Eathan Bosh: Eathan Bosch will be a key bowler for his team. He will bowl in the power play and then towards the end of the innings. He has been in decent form as well.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter is batting too low and is not getting a chance to make an impace with the bat. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PRE vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team