PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Match Preview

Pretoria Capitals are having a great tournament as they currently sit at the top of the table with six wins in eight games in their campaign so far. They defeated Durban’s Super Giants in their last meeting earlier this season and will be looking to replicate the same, continuing their winning momentum through to the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants are out of the competition and will be playing their last game of the tournament. They are currently second from the bottom of the table with only three wins in nine games. Quinton de Kock and his men won their last game, defeating MI Cape Town by five wickets. They will be keen to carry the winning momentum into their last fixture and finish the tournament on a high.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: SA20 League 2023

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, Match 28

Date: 5th February 2023

Time: 9:00 PM IST

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Super Sports Park is generally a good wicket to bat on but had a two-paced behavior in the most recent game played at this venue. Both seamers and spinners get help from the surface throughout the game. However, batters can score runs briskly once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 170. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

It will remain cloudy in Pretoria throughout the day and a 40% of precipitation is expected during the match time.

Team News

Wayne Parnell suffered an injury in the last game and might not play against Durban’s Super Giants.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell, Joshua Little, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje

Durban's Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, David Willey, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are expected to take the most advantage of playing at home and win the game. They have been a better side with both form and their team on paper.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Anrich Nortje: The Pretoria’s pace ace is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament. In eight innings Nortje has 15 wickets, including two against DSG in their first meeting this season. He will be a great captaincy choice for this game.

Heinrich Klaasen:.Heinrich Klaasen is fourth in the run-scoring list currently. In eight innings he has 259 runs at an average of 43.16, including three half centuries. He will be another great captaincy choice to go forward with.

Eathan Bosch: Eathan Bosch will be another important player to watch out for in this game. The Pretoria’s seamer is currently their second highest wicket taker with 11 wickets at a strike rate of 14.7. He will be one of the captaincy choices you can go with for this game.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Senuran Muthusamy: The left-arm spinner picked three wickets when these two sides met last time. He will be an excellent differential pick for this match as only 4% teams have included him in the XI as of writing.

Matthew Breetzke: Breetzke played a match winning knock against MI Cape Town last week. He is not among the popular names in Durban’s batting order. Therefore, keeping him as one of your differential picks is advisable as he is expected to bat well above and his ability to make runs throughout the innings sets him apart.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ben McDermott: The Aussie wicket-keeping batter has failed to make much impact in his first two games of the tournament. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI ahead of this game..

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team