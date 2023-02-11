PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 Final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Preview

The Pretoria Capitals defeated the Paarl Royals in the first semi-finals. Their batters are in great form while the bowlers are in excellent rhythm. The likes of Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ingram will be their key batters while Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham and Eathan Bosh will be the important bowlers.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, defeated the Joburg Super Kings in the 2nd semi-final. Their batters found their form in the big game and they’ll look to do well in this match. The bowlers are in decent form but there is room for improvement. Aiden Markram is their best batter while Jordan Hermann and Tristan Stubbs are looking in good touch as well. Marco Jansen’s inconsistency will be a headache for them.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Date 11th February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Lots of runs are expected on this pitch at the Wanderers. There will be plenty of help for the pacers, especially with the new ball. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The spinners will be important as well. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and teams batting first have won 57% of the games played here.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted during the game time and we may see a rain-interrupted match.

Team News

No updates from either of the two teams.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala,

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction

The Pretoria Capitals have been in excellent form in the SA20 and they’ll start as the favourites but the Sunrisers are not to be taken lightly.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He scored a match-winning hundred in the last match. Markam is expected to bowl a few overs as well.

Jimmy Neesham: Jimmy Neesham will be an excellent captaincy option. He isn’t in the best of forms with the bat but he is picking up wickets in every game. Neesham can tonk the ball down the order if he gets going.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and is the highest wicket-taker of the SA20 with 18 wickets to his name. Nortje will be an ideal captaincy choice.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington will be an excellent differential pick. He is an aggressive batter and can take down any bowling unit on his day. Rossington will fetch points from catches and stumpings as well.

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius is an ideal differential pick for this match. He will bowl 3-4 overs and is handy with the bat. He picked up 1 wicket in the last game.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox will bat too low to make an impace on the game. His current form is not that great either. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team