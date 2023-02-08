PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Today, Semi Final 1, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 semifinal between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Preview

After a brilliant league stage, SA20 is all set to commence their Semi-final stage with Pretoria Capitals taking on Paarl Royals in the first Semi Final on Wednesday, February 8th at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Pretoria finished the league stage at the top of the table, winning seven out of their ten games and 31 points. The batting is full of stars like Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw in the top three, with Anrich Nortje taking the responsibility with the ball. They won their last game against Paarl in Centurion and will be hoping to replicate the same to go through to the final.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals have had an unsteady tournament so far. They have somehow managed to qualify by having a better NRR than Durban’s Super Giants, who have the same number of points in the points table. Paarl won four out of their ten fixtures and finished at fourth with 19 points. Jos Buttler is their star player, who is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament as well. They will be hoping to overcome this strong Pretoria challenge and seal a spot in the final.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: SA20 League 2023

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Semi Final 1

Date: 8th February 2023

Time: 9:00 PM IST

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers in Johannesburg is a balanced one. Seamers get help initially with spinners controlling the game in the middle overs. Batters can also play their shots once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 170 The team winning the toss will be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather does not look promising in Johannesburg throughout the day. It is expected to remain cloudy and there is a 70% chance of precipitation during the match time.

Team News

Wayne Parnell missed the last two games due to injury. His availability for this game is uncertain.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje

Paarl Royals Playing XI: Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Jos Buttler (wk). Mitchell van Buuren. Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals are expected to win this game against Paarl Royals as they are currently looking way ahead of the men Pink considering their recent form and the team on paper.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Anrich Nortje: The Pretoria’s pace ace is currently the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. In nine innings Nortje has 16 wickets at a strike rate of 13. In his last visit to the Wanderers, Nortje took two wickets against JSK. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Jos Buttler:.Jos Buttler will be another great captaincy choice for this game. He is currently the highest run scorer in the tournament with 378 runs at an average of 42, including four half centuries. In addition, he is coming on the back of a brilliant 70 against Pretoria in their last meeting.

Kusal Mendis: The Sri Lankan top order batter has impressed everyone with his consistent starts for Pretoria in this tournament. He scored a match winning 80 against Paarl Royals when these two side last met. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices for this game.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He has found runs from his bat recently and scored his only half century in this tournament at the Wanderers.

Colin Ingram: The conditions at the Wanderers is a tricky one and Colin Ingram might play a crucial role in the middle order for Pretoria. In his last outing against Paarl, the southpaw scored a 21-ball 41 batting at five. It is advisable to keep him as one of your differential pick for this game.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Senuran Muthusamy: The Pretoria’s spinner has not created much of an impact in the tournament so far, taking only three wickets in five innings. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI for this game.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team