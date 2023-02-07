PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, Match 30, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Preview
Pretoria Capitals are at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 9 games. They have been in excellent form as a team. Their batters are in good form while the bowlers are also bowling well. They lost their last game by a huge margin of 151 runs and they’ll look to bounce back strongly in this game. Phil Salt’s and Rilee Rossouw’s current form is a concern for Pretoria and they’ll expect them to regain their form before the semi-final.
Paarl Royals are in the 4th position with 4 wins in 9 matches. They have also qualified for the semi-finals but they’ll look to end the league stage with a win under their belt. The likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, David Miller and Eoin Morgan will be their main batters while Lungi Ngidi, Evan Jones and Bjorn Fortuin will be their lead bowlers. Paarl will look to win this game and move to the 2nd spot.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
|
League
|
SA T20 League 2023
|
Match
|
Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals
|
Date
|
7th February 2023
|
Time
|
9:00 PM IST
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The pitch at Centurion is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow on this wicket. Durban scored 256 runs in the last game at this venue. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will be important as well. The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 64% of the games played here.
Weather Report
It should be a clear day with no rain interruption.
Team News
Paul Stirling joins the Paarl Royals.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell/Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje
Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Wihaan Lubbe, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction
Pretoria Capitals will start as the favourites but Paarl Royals have been in good form and are not to be taken lightly. .
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
-
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He is the third-highest run-scorer with 308 runs to his name. The pitch will be an excellent one for batting and Buttler could be in for a big score.
-
Phil Salt: Phil Salt hasn’t been able to get going at the top and this might be the game where he scores big. He is an attacking batter and can take the game away from the opposition on his day. Salt will be a good captaincy choice.
-
Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has gotten off to quick starts in the power play and has looked in good touch. He can score big if he stays on the crease for a few overs. He scored a quickfire 37 in the first game against Paarl.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
-
Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis de Bruyn will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat at number 3 and can score big in this game. He hasn’t been in the best of forms but he is a talented batter.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will bowl in the middle and death overs and is handy with the bat as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid
Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas is not keeping the wickets and his form is not that good either. He will be our player to avoid in this match.
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team
PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team