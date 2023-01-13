PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Paarl Royals vs Johannesburg Super Kings Match Preview
The Paarl Royals had a poor outing in the last game. They were defeated by the MI Cape Town by 8 wickets. Their batters failed to accelerate at the right time. Jos Buttler and David Miller did well while Eoin Morgan was also in good touch. They were very poor with the ball and the bowlers need to step up in this game.
Johannesburg Super Kings, on the other hand, won their first game of the SA20 by 16 runs against the Durban Super Giants. Their lower order and the bowlers won the game for them. The top order looked very rusty and defensive which needs to be rectified. Faf du Plessis looked in top form while Donovan Ferreira and Romario Shepherd were excellent with the bat. The bowlers were in good form as well. JSK will look to continue their winning momentum.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
|
League
|
SA T20 League 2023
|
Match
|
Paarl Royals vs Johannesburg Super Kings
|
Date
|
13th January 2023
|
Time
|
5:00 PM IST
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The pitch here at Paarl is a good pitch to bat on. It was a little slow in the first innings of the last game and then it got better under the lights. It’s expected to be similar but the batters will enjoy their time on the crease. There will be something for the spinners while the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score here is 165 runs. Chasing sides have been more successful here as they’ve won 60% of the matches.
Weather Report
It will be a clear day in Paarl with no chance of rain.
Team News
Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo are expected to play this game for the Paarl Royals.
Gerald Coetzee should return for the Johannesburg Super Kings. Lizaad Williams and Leus du Plooy can also feature in the playing eleven.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo/Ferisco Adams, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rammon Simmonds/Codi Yusuf
Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory/Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton/Nandre Burger, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction
The Johannesburg Super Kings are looking more balanced compared to the Paarl Royals but the Royals have a few big names in their ranks. JSK is expected to win this game.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
-
Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis looked in excellent form in the first match. He scored 39 runs after a top-order collapse. Faf has been in great form recently and will be an ideal captaincy choice in fantasy cricket.
-
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler scored 51 runs in the first game. He is amongst the best T20 batters in world cricket and can win games on his own once he gets going. He will be the best captaincy pick for this game.
-
Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira scored a brilliant 82* and then picked up a wicket as well. He isn’t expected to bowl in this game or maybe an over or two but he is one of the best batters for JSK. He bats very aggressively and can take down any bowling unit on his day. Ferreira will be top captaincy option.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
-
Gerald Coetzee: Gerlad Coetzee didn’t play in the last game but he is expected to play this game. He will be an excellent differential pick as he is known for bowling fast and is capable with the bat as well. Coetzee will be an excellent differential pick.
-
Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne will bat at number 4 and will keep the wickets for JSK. He looked in good touch before throwing it away in the last game. Verreynne can score big once gets going. He will be an ideal differential pick.
-
Bjorn Fortuin: Bjorn Fortuin will be a key bowler against JSK as he will have a positive match-up against their right-hand heavy batting unit. He can pick up a few wickets in this game.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid
Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas is not keeping the wickets and is not in the best form either. He will be our player to avoid this match.
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team
PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team