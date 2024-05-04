PUN vs CHE Prediction, Match 53, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PUN vs CHE Match Prediction: This will be Dharamsala's first match of the season. Both the teams faced each other just a few days ago where Punjab eased past Chennai. But expect CSK to bounce back strongly in this game and win the match. Chennai Super Kings will start as favourites and are likely to win this match.

PUN vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 5th May, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PUN vs CHE Match Preview

Punjab Kings are gaining momentum in the latter stage of the tournament. They have beaten two strong sides in their last two matches which will give them confidence going into this match. Their batting order is starting to perform collectively with Jonny Bairstow coming back into form. Youngster Prabhsimran Singh is looking in good touch while Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma make a solid middle order. Skipper Sam Curran has been short of runs, but Punjab have enough firepower to trouble any bowling line-up. Punjab KIngs will be pleased by the way their bowlers performed in the last game. Kagiso Rabada will be expected to lead the attack while the spinners will have a bigger responsibility after an excellent outing against CSK.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are struggling to gain momentum right now. Injuries to the fast bowlers are a big concern which has created a shortage of bowling options for them. Pathirana and Deshpande were already injured and Deepak Chahar joined the list in the last game. Mustafizur Rahman has left the squad for national duties. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in good form at the top and is the leading run-scorer of the season currently. In the middle order, Shivam Dube is doing an excellent job with his big-hitting skills but none of the other batters are looking in good form. Chennai will need a big score on the board if they are to challenge Punjab here with their depleted bowling attack.

Probable PUN vs CHE Playing XI

PUN probable Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Jonny Bairstow Rilee Rossouw Shashank Singh Sam Curran Jitesh Sharma (wk) Ashutosh Sharma Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Rahul Chahar Kagiso Rabada

Arshdeep Singh is likely to come into the playing XI when Punjab Kings are bowling.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Daryl Mitchell Ravindra Jadeja Shivam Dube Moeen Ali Sameer Rizvi MS Dhoni (wk) Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande Richard Gleeson

If Pathirana isn't fit, Mukesh Chaudhary is likely to come as the impact player for Chennai when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. This is the first match of the season on his ground. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting.

Weather Updates

The temperature will be 23 degrees with 60% chance of rain. However, the rain is unlikely to affect the result of the match.

Top Players for PUN vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Jonny Bairstow - Bairstow has come back into form in the last two games. He is a dangerous player in the powerplay and has the ability to score big runs as well. Bairstow has scored 250 runs in 8 matches so far at an average of 35.71.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-getter of the season currently. He looks in ominous form and is capable of getting big runs. In IPL 2024, Gaikwad has scored 509 runs in 10 matches at an average of 63.62.

Ravindra Jadeja - The allrounder hasn't set the stage on fire in IPL 2024 so far but can be a handy player in a fantasy team. Jadeja can contribute with both bat and ball effectively. He has scored 159 runs in 7 innings while getting out only thrice this season. With the ball, he has taken 5 wickets so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Shashank Singh - Shashank Singh has been in top form this IPL and has been scoring runs consistently. He has scored 288 runs in 10 matches so far at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 169.41. His consistency makes him a top captaincy option.

Shivam Dube - The allrounder will relish good batting conditions at Dharamsala. Dube has been hitting big sixes all throughout the season and will be eager to score runs here after failing in the last game. He also picked up a wicket in the last match. He has scored 350 runs in 10 matches at an average of 50.

Players to avoid

Harpreet Brar - The left-arm spinner is unlikely to get much purchase from this wicket. He can be economical but is unlikely to get many wickets. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Sameer Rizvi - The talented youngster has struggled in this tournament after a bright start. He is likely to bat lower down the order and might not face many balls. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

PUN vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PUN vs CHE Match Prediction

This will be Dharamsala's first match of the season. Both the teams faced each other just a few days ago where Punjab eased past Chennai. But expect CSK to bounce back strongly in this game and win the match. Chennai Super Kings will start as favourites and are likely to win this match.

