PUN vs MUM Prediction, Match 33, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

PUN vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 17th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

PUN vs MUM Match Preview

Punjab Kings are at the bottom half of the points table with two wins and four defeats to their name so far. They have had a difficult season so far with plenty of issues regarding form and injuries. Captain Shikhar Dhawan's injury has given them a setback. Seasoned batters Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma are having a rough time in the middle which is a huge concern for them. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are two big positives and Kings will hope for them to fire. The bowling looks thin with Harshal Patel and Harpreet Brar woefully out of form. It's time for the Kings to step up the gas if they aim to make a comeback this season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are in a much similar situation as the Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won two out of six matches so far. They have a power-packed batting line-up, which is filled with match winners. Rohit Sharma's hundred in the last game was a huge boost for the team. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have played attracting cameos and look in good touch. But captain Hardik Pandya's returns with both bat and ball have been below par. The bowling is MI's main worry as they have constantly conceded huge runs. Jasprit Bumrah is bowling like a champion but he has lacked support from the other bowlers.

Probable PUN vs MUM Playing XI

PUN probable Playing XI

Atharva Taide Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Sam Curran (C) Liam Livingstone Shashank Singh Jitesh Sharma (wk) Ashutosh Sharma Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be unavailable as he is recovering from shoulder injury. Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya (C) Tilak Varma Tim David Romario Shepherd Mohammad Nabi Shreyas Gopal Gerald Coetzee Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Akash Madhwal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The last match played here was a low-scoring one. The pitch will have something for both batters and bowlers and it is not likely to be a high-scoring match.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 23 degrees for the match and it should be a pleasant evening.

Top Players for PUN vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sam Curran - Sam Curran will look to play a captain's innings here. After his 63 in the Punjab's opening game, he has gone through a period of low scores. He will bat in the top four and can make a huge impact. He is also a wicket-taker with the ball. Curran has scored 126 runs at an average of 21 this season. He has picked up 8 wickets with the ball as well.

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma got starts many games this season but finally converted into a big one against CSK. He is in good form and can prove to be dangerous with his ability to play spin and pace equally well. Rohit has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 167.30.

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been a lone shining light in Mumbai Indians' bowling line-up. He has picked up 10 wickets in 6 matches so far at an average of just 14.60 and an astonishing economy rate of 6.08. He is a genuine wicket-taker and is one of the top players for this fantasy team.

Top Captaincy picks

Jonny Bairstow - Bairstow is going through a torrid time in this IPL. But he is a dangerous player and can take the game away if he gets going. He also plays at a good strike rate and Punjab will hope their senior batter to fire. In IPL 2024, he has scored 96 runs in 6 matches at an average of 16.

Suryakumar Yadav - When Suryakumar Yadav is at his best, he is almost impossible to stop. He can play shots all around the ground with ease and can dismantle any bowling line-up in the world. He has not played many matches and went out for a duck in the last match. Before that, he scored a 17-ball-50 against RCB.

Players to avoid

Harpreet Brar - The left-arm spinner is having a disappointing campaign so far. He has been expensive and has not picked up many wickets so far. He hasn't got many chances to bat as well. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

Shreyas Gopal - The legspinner bowled just one over in the last match. He is unlikely to bowl his full quota in this game as well. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

PUN vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

PUN vs MUM Match Prediction

Both the teams have four points to their name in six matches so far. Both have struggled to find momentum and the right combination so far. The head-to-head record between these teams is very close with Mumbai Indians leading Punjab Kings 16:15. Mumbai Indians will start this match as favorites and are likely to win this clash.

