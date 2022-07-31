PZ vs AM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pamir Zalmi vs Amo Sharks, Match 25, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

PZ vs AM Dream11 Match Preview

It has been a dreadful season for the Pamir Zalmi in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. They are yet to win a game and are at the bottom of the points table with 6 defeats. They were defeated by the Band-e-Amir Dragons in the their last game by 9 wickets. Their batters and bowlers have failed miserably in this tournament and that is the main reason for their poor performance. They are out of the play-offs race and will look to play for pride in this match and end their campaign with a win.

Amo Sharks too have performed poorly in this season. They won their first game but lost track after that. They are in 6th position with 2 wins and 4 defeats after 6 matches. They have been very inconsistent and it reflects in their position in the points table. The Speen Ghar Tigers defeated them by 7 wickets in their last match. Some of their players have impressed but others have disappointed. There are very slim chances of them qualifying into the play-offs and they must win this game to keep their chances alive.

PZ vs AM Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pamir Zalmi vs Amo Sharks, Match 25, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, Sunday, 10:00 AM IST

PZ vs AM Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

There will be movement in the air with the new ball for the pace bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters will enjoy batting on this wicket as there won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch which will allow the batters to play their shots and score big. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Anything above 170+ will be an excellent total on this pitch.

PZ vs AM Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have struggled in this season but the Amo Sharks have been a better team compared to the Pamir Zalmi. Amo Sharks are expected to win this game.

Probable PZ vs AM Playing XI

Pamir Zalmi: Noor Ali Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Amir Zazai, Waheedullah Shafaq (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mohammadullah, Noorulhaq Sardar, Sayed Shirzad, Shapoor Zadran (c)

Amo Sharks: Asghar Atal, Ihsanullah Janat (), Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Juma Gul, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Miralikhil, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai, Bilal Khan

Top Captaincy Choices for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah is one of the best batters in Afghanistan cricket and in this tournament as well. He has been in good form in this season and has scored runs very consistently. He didn’t come out to bat in the last game but picked 2 wickets with the ball. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him an excellent captaincy option.

Fazal Zazai: Fazal Zazai will be a top captaincy pick for this game. Zazai has been in exceptional form in the last few matches. He started off in the middle-order but has opened in the last few games and has done really well. Fazal has two 50s in the last two games. He scored 53 in the last match. He will look to score big in this match as well and can fetch a lot of fantasy points.

Darwish Rasooli: Darwish Rasooli has played two matches in this season and his scores are 51 and 41 runs in those two matches respectively. He is a very talented player and is in sublime form. He bats at number 3 for the Amo Sharks and is a key batter for his side. Rasooli will be a great captaincy choice as he can score big and that will be very fruitful in fantasy cricket.

Budget Picks for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

Ghamai Zadran (8.5 credits): Ghamai Zadran will be a top budget pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 for Pamir Zalmi. He scored 36 runs in the last match. Ghamai has done well in the last few matches and will look to continue his good form.

Abidullah Taniwal (8.5 credits): Abidullah Taniwal has performed very consistently in the last few matches. He has bowled really well. Taniwal has picked at least one wicket in every match in the last four matches. He is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs as well if the situation demands. He is a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

Asghar Atal: Asghar Atal is an excellent differential pick for this match. He has been in sublime form this season. Atal has 2 fifties to his name in three matches. He will open the innings for the Amo Sharks and he likes to play aggressively. He will look to score big in this game. Asghar scored 10 runs in the last game and two consecutive 50+ scores before that.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

If PZ Bats First: C - Darwish Rasooli, VC - Rahmat Shah

If AM Bats First: C - Dawlat Zadran, VC - Shapoor Zadran

Mega League Team for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

If PZ Bats First: C - Fazal Zazai, VC - Asghar Atal

If AM Bats First: C - Noor Ali Zadran, VC - Ihsanullah Janat

Which Contests to Join for PZ vs AM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.