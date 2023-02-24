QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, PSL 2023, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the points table with 1 win in 4 matches. They’ve lost their last two games and are struggling at the moment. They must start winning now before it’s too late. Their batters and bowlers have failed to perform consistently. Jason Roy and Martin Guptill have been decent at the top but the middle order has failed miserably. The bowlers also need to be consistent with their lines and lengths.

Islamabad United won their last game against Peshawar by 6 wickets. They are in the 2nd position with 2 wins in 3 matches. Their batters are in excellent form while the bowlers have been decent as well. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a brilliant fifty in the last game while Rassie van der Dussen continued his good form. Azam Khan also looked in good touch in his brief stay on the crease. Islamabad will look to register their third win of PSL 8.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Date 24th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in the last game was an excellent one for batting. Batters enjoyed their time on the crease and it’s expected to be the same for this match as well. There was some assistance for the spinners as well. The average first innings score here in PSL 8 is 179 runs. Teams batting first have won 4 out of the 7 games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Banglaza/Ahsan Ali/Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United will start as the favourites to win this game. They have excellent depth in their batting and they should dominate this match.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been in excellent touch in this season. He has scored 122 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.67. He has batted aggressively and can score big in this match. Rassie will be a good captaincy pick.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will bowl 4 overs and he’ll bat at number 4/5 for Islamabad. He is in good form with the ball but his batting form is not that great. But he is a proven performer and will fetch points from both batting and bowling. Shadab will be an ideal captaincy option.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a brilliant 62 off just 31 deliveries in the last game. He is one of the most aggressive batters in world cricket and can take down any bowling unit. Gurbaz will be an excellent captaincy choice in fantasy cricket.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Qais Ahmed: Qais Ahmed picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He is the lead spinner for Quetta and is in good form as well. Qais will be an ideal differential pick.

Rumman Raees: Rumman Raees bowled well in the last game. He picked up one wicket. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Raees has good variations as well. He will be an excellent differential pick.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali will bat low in the order and he is not expected to get a lot of deliveries to work with which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team