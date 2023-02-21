QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators have lost two of the three games and are in the 5th position. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets in their last game. Their batters, especially the top order has been very inconsistent. Iftikhar Ahmed played a good knock in the previous game while Sarfaraz was also decent. They need their batters to be consistent if they are to do well. The bowlers are in good form.

Lahore Qalandars lost their last match by 67 runs against Karachi. Their batters failed to get going and they were completely outplayed. They have an excellent bowling unit which needs support from their batters. Fakhar Zaman looked in good touch while Mirza Tahir Baig scored 45 runs. The likes of Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam and Sikandar Raza need to be consistent with the bat. Lahore will be eyeing a comeback in this game.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Date 20th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the third straight game at Karachi. A fresh pitch is expected for this game but there are chances that it will be a used wicket. There was plenty of help for the spinners in the last game and run-scoring was not that easy. Runs will flow if it’s a fresh pitch. The average first innings score here is 172. Teams batting first have won 3 out of the 5 games played at Karachi.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Banglaza/Ahsan Ali, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars will start as the favourites to win this match.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is amongst the best batters in the PSL. He scored fifty in the first game. Zaman can score big once he gets going. He looked in good touch in the last game. Zaman will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed scored a brilliant fifty in the last game. He has been in good touch recently and will be a good captaincy pick. Iftikhar is known for playing big shots and he will be a key batter for Quetta.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza will bowl 3-4 overs and he will bat in the middle order for Lahore. He will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes him an excellent captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

David Wiese: David Wiese bowled only one over in the last game. He is expected to bowl 3-4 overs in this game. Wiese is capable with the bat as well. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson will be an excellent differential choice. He will be a key bowler against the right-hand heavy Quetta side and he can pick up a few wickets if the pitch assists the spinners.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Abdul Banglazai: Abdul Banglazai is having a horrible time with the bat. His highest score is 1 run after 3 matches. He will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team