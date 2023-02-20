QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators won their last game by 6 runs against Karachi. Martin Guptill scored 117 runs and helped the team to a competitive total. The bowlers then did well and managed to defend 169 runs. Quetta’s biggest concern is the form of their batters. Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abdul Banglazai and Umar Akmal need to step up with the bat. The bowlers have been decent.

Peshawar Zalmi lost their last game by 56 runs against the Multan Sultans. Their bowlers leaked a lot of runs and it proved to be too many for the batters to chase down. Babar Azam failed in the last game but he’s expected to do well in this game. Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub did well in the previous game which is an excellent sign for Peshawar. Bowling is their weak link and they must fix that going ahead in the tournament.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Date 20th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will enjoy batting on the flat pitch. The average first innings score here is 172. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important in the middle overs. Teams batting first have won 3 out of the 4 games played at Karachi.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Banglaza/Ahsan Ali, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shakib Al Hasan, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad/Arshad Iqbal

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi will start as the favourites to win this game as Quetta’s batting unit is looking in all sorts.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris scored a quickfire 40 in the last game. He likes to bat aggressively and attacks from the first ball. Haris can score big once he gets going. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. Haris will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam failed in the last game but he is a proven performer and is expected to bounce back strongly. Babar is known for scoring when on song. He will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill scored a brilliant century (117 runs) in the last match. He is an experienced batter and showed his class in the last game. Guptill can score big in this game as well. He will be a good captaincy pick.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Saim Ayub: Saim Ayub scored 53 runs in the last game. He is a very talented batter and has all kinds of shots in his book. Ayub will bat at 3 and he will be an excellent differential pick.

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad picked up 1 wicket in the last game. He will be a key bowler for Quetta with his leg spin. He has played in different T20 leagues around the world. Qais will be an ideal differential pick.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa will not bat at his ideal position and his current form is not that great either. He will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.

