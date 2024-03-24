RAJ vs LKN Prediction, Match 4, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Supergiants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

RAJ vs LKN Match Prediction: The match is likely to be an exciting one. However, RR look like a strong outfit in home conditions. Expect Rajasthan Royals to win start the tournament with a win.

RAJ vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 24th March, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RAJ vs LKN Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the first Super Sunday of IPL 2024. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to improve their performance from the last year, where they missed out on a playoffs berth. They have probably the best opening combination in this IPL in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. RR also have quality spinners like R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. They have added Rovman Powell this year to strengthen their lower middle order.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul. They finished third on the points table after the league stage in both the seasons they have played so far. LSG have plenty of allrounders in their team which can be benefecial. The loss of Mark Wood for the entire season has made their fast bowling a weaker link. They have quality overseas players like Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and Quinton de Kock in their squad.

Probable RAJ vs LKN Playing XI

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Shimron Hetmyer Dhruv Jurel Rovman Powell Riyan Parag Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals can include Sandeep Sharma as an impact player and take out Dhruv Jurel when they are bowling. If they want to strengthen the batting, they can include Shubham Dubey for Yuzvendra Chahal.

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) Kyle Mayers Devdutt Padikkal KL Rahul (C) Nicholas Pooran Krunal Pandya Ayush Badoni Deepak Hooda Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq

Lucknow Super Giants can include Amit Mishra or Yash Thakur as an impact player depending upon the pitch and take out Devdutt Padikkal when they are bowling. If they want to strengthen the batting, they can include Prerak Mankad for Mohsin Khan.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. It is a big ground with long boundaries. But the pitch is expected to be good for batting. There will be help for the seamers during the evening. Spinners can make good use of long boundaries and can fetch some wickets.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy but no rain is expected for the match. The temperature will be 35 degrees for the afternoon but it will get cooler as the day progresses.

Top Players for RAJ vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Yashasvi Jaiswal is going through the form of his life. He had a fantastic IPL last year while opening the batting and will look to continue his form. Recently, he was outstanding in the Test series against England. He has scored 1172 runs in 37 matches in IPL at an average of 32.56 and a blistering strike rate of 148.73.

KL Rahul - KL Rahul missed the last year's IPL but is set to return this year as LSG's captain. With the bat, he has been in top form although injuries have hampered his progress. The skipper is likely to bat in the middle order this year and could have a successful time. In IPL, he has a fantastic record with 4163 runs at an average of 46.78.

Trent Boult - Trent Boult will lead the Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling this year. The left-arm quick is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and will be crucial to RR's chances this season. In IPL, he has picked up 105 wickets in 88 matches and most of his wickets are in the powerplay.

Top Captaincy picks

Jos Buttler - Buttler is one of the most consistent performers in T20 cricket since he has started to open the innings. He has a terrific IPL record with 3223 runs in 96 matches, where he averages 38 at a strike rate of 148.32.

Quinton de Kock - De Kock is an experienced T20 player and is a dangerous player at the top. He can be a match-winner and can fetch a few points in the fantasy team. He has scored 2907 runs in 96 matches at an average of 32.30.

Players to avoid

Riyan Parag - The allrounder is likely to bat lower down the order and may not even to face many balls. With the impact player rule, he is unlikely to bowl. He will hardly fetch any points and can be avoided.

Deepak Hooda - With such a long batting line-up with plenty of allrounders, Hooda might not even get to bat. His offspin is not likely to be used given the impact player rule. He can be avoided for this game.

RAJ vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

RAJ vs LKN Match Prediction:

The match is likely to be an exciting one. However, RR look like a strong outfit in home conditions. Expect Rajasthan Royals to win start the tournament with a win.

