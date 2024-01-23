RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 7 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Sylhet Strikers has more match-winners in their squad. Expect them to win the contest.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

23 January 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rony Talukdar has scored 173 runs in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at a strike rate of 138.4

Nurual Hasan has scored 50 runs in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at a strike rate of 121.95

Mahedi Hasan 4 wickets in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at an average of 5.31 and a strike rate of 58.82

Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 64 runs in 3 BPL innings against Rangpur Riders at a strike rate of 104.92

Mashrafe Mortaza has 2 wickets in 2 BPL innings against Rangpur Riders at an economy of 7.0

Tanzim Sakib has scored 41 runs and picked up 2 wickets in 2 BPL matches against Rangpur Riders

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium is generally well-balanced, providing early support to the pacers and later favouring spinners as the match progresses. Since the majority of the matches have been won by the chasing teams, so far in the tournament, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Dhaka is expected to be around 25°C and the weather is absolutely clear with no chances of rain.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (C & WK), Salman Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Salman Irshad.

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Harry Tector, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Ben Cutting, Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava

RAN vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The RAN vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer in the last match. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto played a crucial role in the last match and his ability to anchor the innings and guide the team adds strategic value.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. Shamim will bat in the middle overs and can add quick runs to the scoreboard.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell can contribute equally with the bat and ball. He currently has a selection % of less than 15 as of now.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Salman Hossain: Salman Hossain not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Benny Howell and Tanzim Sakib.

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun and Nazmul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Murad

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Sylhet Strikers has more match-winners in their squad. Expect them to win the contest.

