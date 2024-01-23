RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 7 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Bangladesh Premier League League 2024
Match
Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers
Date
23 January 2024
Time
1:00 PM IST
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Rony Talukdar has scored 173 runs in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at a strike rate of 138.4
- Nurual Hasan has scored 50 runs in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at a strike rate of 121.95
- Mahedi Hasan 4 wickets in 3 BPL innings against Sylhet Strikers at an average of 5.31 and a strike rate of 58.82
- Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 64 runs in 3 BPL innings against Rangpur Riders at a strike rate of 104.92
- Mashrafe Mortaza has 2 wickets in 2 BPL innings against Rangpur Riders at an economy of 7.0
- Tanzim Sakib has scored 41 runs and picked up 2 wickets in 2 BPL matches against Rangpur Riders
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The pitch at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium is generally well-balanced, providing early support to the pacers and later favouring spinners as the match progresses. Since the majority of the matches have been won by the chasing teams, so far in the tournament, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Dhaka is expected to be around 25°C and the weather is absolutely clear with no chances of rain.
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (C & WK), Salman Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Salman Irshad.
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Harry Tector, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Ben Cutting, Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.
Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer in the last match. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.
Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto played a crucial role in the last match and his ability to anchor the innings and guide the team adds strategic value.
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. Shamim will bat in the middle overs and can add quick runs to the scoreboard.
Benny Howell: Benny Howell can contribute equally with the bat and ball. He currently has a selection % of less than 15 as of now.
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Salman Hossain: Salman Hossain not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If RAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Benny Howell and Tanzim Sakib.
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If RAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun and Nazmul Islam
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Murad
RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction
Sylhet Strikers has more match-winners in their squad. Expect them to win the contest.
