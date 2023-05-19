Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs CSK | IPL 2023 — Match 67 | D3 Guide

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in match no. 67 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20. Here's our D3 guide for the DC vs CSK match.

Match Details

Date: 20th May 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

David Warner (DC): One of the most prolific batters in the history of the IPL, David Warner has looked in pretty good touch at the back end of the season. He has scored 430 runs from 13 innings at an average of 33 with five half centuries. Warner smashed 54 off 27 and 46 off 31 in the back to back matches versus Punjab Kings. Buy his Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: Devon Conway has been instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' success this year, providing them good starts time and again. He has amassed 498 runs from 12 innings in the season at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of 134. The left hander has scored five fifties in the tournament and remains a top captaincy pick on D3.

Axar Patel (DC): The left arm spin all-rounder has been one of the best performing players in the competition despite continuous underuse of his abilities. Axar has scored 268 runs in the season at an average of 30 while striking at 137. He has claimed 11 wickets with the ball while conceding at just 6.95. Buy an Axar Patel Rario card for this fixture on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

We're into the final two days of the IPL 2023 group stage with plenty to play for. It will be Delhi Capitals taking on Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the competition already and they're playing a spoil-sport. In their previous game, they put a huge dent in Punjab Kings' hopes of the playoffs by defeating them.

David Warner (46) and Prithvi Shaw (54) provided a great start to DC before Rilee Rossouw hammered 82* off 37 to power them to 213. Anrich Nortje picked 2 for 36 amidst a comical display of fielding by DC but in the end, they held off PBKS by 15 runs despite Liam Livingstone's 94 off 48.

Chennai Super Kings have 15 points and are in a must-win situation to reach the playoffs. Their net run-rate reads 0.381 and have a chance to finish in the top two. CSK lost their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

Shivam Dube struck an unbeaten 48 off 34 to take the side to 144 on a tricky deck. Deepak Chahar picked three wickets in the powerplay but the CSK bowlers had no answers to Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana.