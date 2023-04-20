Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 28 | D3 Guide

Date: 20th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

David Warner (DC) [Captain]: Delhi Capitals skipper will not be happy with his form in the IPL 2023, with the team losing five out of five games. Warner has scored runs but his strike rate has been abysmal. But as we've said before, strike rate isn't our concern as long as he's piling on runs. Warner has made 228 runs this season from five innings with three half centuries. He will be our captain for this contest.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR): Mumbai Indians were on the receiving end of some bad luck and some Venkatesh Iyer madness, when he smashed a century against them in the previous game. The KKR batter has scored 234 runs in five innings, averaging 47 at a strike rate of 181. Venky Iyer has been in superb form and he remains a key player for KKR. Get his Rario card and stand a chance to earn big on D3.