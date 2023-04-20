Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 28 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 20th April 2023
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
David Warner (DC) [Captain]: Delhi Capitals skipper will not be happy with his form in the IPL 2023, with the team losing five out of five games. Warner has scored runs but his strike rate has been abysmal. But as we've said before, strike rate isn't our concern as long as he's piling on runs. Warner has made 228 runs this season from five innings with three half centuries. He will be our captain for this contest.
-
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR): Mumbai Indians were on the receiving end of some bad luck and some Venkatesh Iyer madness, when he smashed a century against them in the previous game. The KKR batter has scored 234 runs in five innings, averaging 47 at a strike rate of 181. Venky Iyer has been in superb form and he remains a key player for KKR. Get his Rario card and stand a chance to earn big on D3.
-
Anrich Nortje (DC): The South African fast bowler hasn't been at his best, picking only two wickets from four games. But Nortje has the skill set to run through batting line-ups, especially the ones like KKR. Most of the KKR batters struggle against fast hard lengths and Nortje will be key for Delhi Capitals. Buy Nortje's Rario card now and you could be in with a chance to win exciting rewards on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Venkatesh Iyer (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $70
-
Anrich Nortje (Bowler) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $13
Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy