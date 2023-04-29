Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for DC vs SRH D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 40

Delhi Capitals are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 40 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. Here's our D3 guide for the DC vs SRH match.

Match Details

Date: 29th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

David Warner (DC): The DC captain has been pretty solid at the top of the order. Warner has scored 306 runs in seven innings at an average of 44, although striking at only around 120. He has registered four half centuries in the season. Warner has a remarkable record in the IPL and you can earn big on D3 if you buy his Rario card.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): The South African batter is one of the better players of spin in the SRH batting unit. He has done well, scoring 100 runs in four innings this season at an average of 33 while striking at 175. Klaasen struck a brilliant 31 off 19 in the previous game against DC but would've liked to stay and finish the game. Buy a Heinrich Klaasen Rario card and you could win big.

Axar Patel (DC) [Captain]: The Indian all-rounder is having an enormous season, making an impact for DC with both bat and ball. Axar has scored 182 runs in the season at an average of 30 and strike rate of 135 while also picking six wickets at 7.04 rpo. He had picked 2/13 and 2/21 in the last two games, along with 19* and 34 with the bat. Looking at his form and the nature of the Delhi pitch, Axar will be our captain on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to collide in the 40th match of the IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. SRH, who lost the first encounter between the two, will be eager to settle the scores.

These two sides are reeling at the bottom of the table with four points from seven games. They need to win six of their remaining seven games to reach the playoffs. DC are at the bottom with a net run-rate of -0.961 while SRH have a slightly better NRR of -0.725.

Delhi Capitals suffered five consecutive defeats but have managed to win two on the trot. Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three games in a row, including the most recent fixture against DC by seven runs.

DC were reduced to 62/5 at one stage but managed to post 144 on the back of Axar Patel and Manish Pandey's 34 each. Mayank Agarwal scored 49 while Heinrich Klaasen struck 31 off 19 but could not cross the finishing line. Axar Patel starred with the ball as well, picking 2 for 21.