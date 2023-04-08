Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 13 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 9th April 2023
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Alzarri Joseph (GT) [Captain]: The West Indian fast bowler has been one of the best in the business in recent times. He has taken four scalps in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. Joseph possesses the speed and hard lengths to trouble KKR, who generally struggle against this bowling type. You can back Alzarri as a captain for this game and you could earn big on D3.
-
Andre Russell (KKR): The Knight Riders all-rounder struck 35 off 19 balls in the first game of the season but had a golden duck in the next. Russell has an excellent record in the shorter format with over 7000 runs at an average of 27 while striking at 168. Russell will be facing a big challenge in the form of Titans' bowling attack.
-
Wriddhiman Saha (GT): One of the best utility players in the IPL, Wriddhiman Saha offers good value with his batting and wicket-keeping. Saha scored 317 runs in 11 innings for Gujarat Titans last year, averaging 32 with three fifties. He has looked good in the ongoing season as well. Pick Saha's Rario card and fetch big bucks on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Alzarri Joseph (Bowler) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $249
-
Wriddhiman Saha (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $49
Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Mohammed ShamiKolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy