Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 13 | D3 Guide

Date: 9th April 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Alzarri Joseph (GT) [Captain]: The West Indian fast bowler has been one of the best in the business in recent times. He has taken four scalps in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. Joseph possesses the speed and hard lengths to trouble KKR, who generally struggle against this bowling type. You can back Alzarri as a captain for this game and you could earn big on D3.

Andre Russell (KKR): The Knight Riders all-rounder struck 35 off 19 balls in the first game of the season but had a golden duck in the next. Russell has an excellent record in the shorter format with over 7000 runs at an average of 27 while striking at 168. Russell will be facing a big challenge in the form of Titans' bowling attack.