Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for KKR vs LSG | IPL 2023 — Match 68 | D3 Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in match 68 of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20. Here's our D3 guide for the KKR vs LSG match.

Match Details

Date: 20th May 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Quinton de Kock (LSG) [Captain]: The South African batter will be licking his lips to play on a batting beauty that is Eden Gardens. He had to wait for his opportunity this season but he made an immediate impact, smashing 70 off 41 against Gujarat Titans. De Kock has looked good and could produce another big knock here. Back him as the captain for this contest.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG): Marcus Stoinis delivered a terrific performance in a must-win game against Mumbai Indians. He struck a superb 89 not-out in 47 deliveries in that game to help his side put up a strong total. Stoinis has scored 368 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 151 while averaging 33, including three fifties. Get a Stoinis Rario card and you could win big bucks on D3.

Nitish Rana (KKR): The KKR interim captain has led the side commendably and his personal performance has been pretty good as well. Rana has scored 405 runs in the tournament at an average of 34 while striking at 143. He has hit three fifties including 57 not-out in 44 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. Get a Nitish Rana Rario card and you could win great rewards.

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will go head to head in match no. 68 at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening. It's a crucial contest for LSG who need to win this game to reach the playoffs.

KKR are still in the playoffs race but rely on other results. They have 12 points with a net run-rate of -0.256 and what they need is for both RCB and MI to not cross 14 points. LSG are on 15 points and have an opportunity to secure a top two finish.

KKR are coming off an impressive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. Sunil Narine turned the clock back and took 2 for 15 off his four overs as they restricted CSK to 144. They lost the top three inside the powerplay but Rinku Singh (54 off 43) and Nitish Rana (57* off 44) added a 99-run partnership to clinch the victory.

LSG defeated Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash at home. Marcus Stoinis was sensational with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 89 off 47 to power his team to 177. Ravi Bishnoi bagged 2 for 26 in four overs before Mohsin Khan delivered a terrific final over. He conceded just five while defending 11 against Tim David and Cam Green.