Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for LSG vs RCB D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 43

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 43 of the IPL 2023 on 1st May. Here's our D3 guide for the LSG vs RCB match.

Match Details

Date: 1st May 2023

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Faf du Plessis (RCB) [Captain]: The current holder of the orange cap in this season, Faf du Plessis has been incredible at the top of the order. He has piled on 422 runs in eight innings, averaging 60 at a strike rate of 167. Du Plessis has smashed five half centuries in the season so far and has constantly provided fast starts to the team. Back him as the captain for this game.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG): Lucknow Super Giants have used Marcus Stoinis higher up the order and he has delivered. He has scored 216 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 155 while averaging 31. He has also picked five wickets from three innings he has bowled in while conceding at 7.81 rpo. Stoinis smashed 72 off 40 in the previous outing along with a wicket.

Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG): The Afghanistan pacer has made a great impact for the Super Giants in limited opportunities. He has played three matches and has picked four wickets at a magnificent economy of just 5.66. He has been brilliant in death overs as well. Get a Naveen-ul-Haq Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 43 of the IPL 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. The two teams played out a thriller earlier this season in which LSG came out victorious by one wicket while chasing 213.

LSG are placed third on the table with 10 points and a healthy net run-rate of 0.841. They have won five matches and lost three. They bounced back from a disappointing loss to Gujarat Titans with a ruthless hammering of Punjab Kings by 56 runs.

Kyle Mayers smashed 54 off 25 while Ayush Badoni made 43 in 24 balls. Marcus Stoinis stole the show with 72 off 40 balls with Nicholas Pooran also blasting a 19-ball 45 as they posted a massive 257. Bowlers did a decent job to hold off PBKS.

RCB are just outside the top four with eight points but are very much in the mix for the playoffs. They're coming off a 21-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and need to get back on the winning track.

Wanindu Hasaranga was terrific with 2 for 24 off his four overs but the rest were taken to the cleaners. Chasing 201, Virat Kohli scored a fifty while Mahipal Lomror struck 34 off 18 but they couldn't get near the target.