Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs DC | IPL 2023 — Match 64 | D3 Guide

Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in match 64 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. Here's our D3 guide for the PBKS vs DC match.

Match Details

Date: 17th May 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Axar Patel (DC) [Captain]: The impact Axar Patel has had in the ongoing IPL 2023, he remains a key player for both DC and fantasy players. He has scored 268 runs from 12 innings at a strike rate of 137 while averaging nearly 30. With the ball, the left arm spinner has picked 10 wickets at an economy of just 6.80. Axar will be our captain for this fixture on D3.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS): Liam Livingstone was dismissed early in the previous game but has the ability to destroy bowling attacks. Earlier this season, he blasted an 82 not-out in 42 deliveries versus Mumbai Indians. The pitches at Dharamshala are generally very good for batting and that should increase Livingstone's value. Buy a Livingstone Rario card and you could win big bucks on D3.

David Warner (DC): One of the greatest players in IPL history, David Warner seems to have returned to his best after struggling in the first half. He smashed a terrific 54 off 27 on a difficult batting surface against PBKS in Delhi. Warner has scored 384 runs in the ongoing edition with five half centuries. Back Warner to win you big prizes on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be up against each other in the 64th match of IPL 2023 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The two teams met each on 13th May in Delhi, where Punjab Kings came out on top by 31 runs to stay alive in the competition.

PBKS are hanging into the playoffs race with 12 points after 12 games and a net run-rate of -0.268. They need to win both their matches to be in contention. DC, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition with eight losses. They would be hoping to end the season on high.

Talking about their previous outing, Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the night. The young Punjab batter smashed an incredible 103 off 65 balls on a pitch where bowlers had plenty of assistance. None of the other PBKS batters crossed the 20-run mark as Prabhsimran powered them to 167.

David Warner and Phil Salt (21 off 17) got DC off to a flying start with 69 runs in just 6.2 overs. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar inspired a great comeback for Punjab. Warner scored an excellent 54 off 27 but his dismissal was a crushing blow to the team. Brar picked 4 for 30 while Chahar and Nathan Ellis bagged two wickets each to clinch the victory.