Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for PBKS vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 66 | D3 Guide

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 66 of the IPL 2023 on Friday, May 19. Here's our D3 guide for the PBKS vs RR match.

Match Details

Date: 19th May 2023

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Dependable Trio for D3

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): The 21yr old batter was dismissed for a duck in the previous game trying to attack straight away. He has been truly sensational in the IPL 2023, scoring 575 runs at an average of 48 while striking at a super rate of 166. The left hand batter has smashed four fifties and a century in the tournament. Having a Jaiswal Rario card can make you win big on D3.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) [Captain]: When Liam Livingstone gets going, there's not much that can stop him from annihilating the bowling attacks. He has done it twice in this season playing only eight games. The destructive batter smashed 82* off 42 against Mumbai Indians and most recently 94 off just 48 deliveries against Delhi Capitals. Back Livingstone as the captain for this contest on D3.

Trent Boult (RR): Dharamshala is a venue where new ball seamers can make a good impact. And there aren't many better operators of the new ball than Trent Boult. The left arm pacer has taken 12 wickets from nine games in the ongoing season at an economy of 8.14 and best figures of 3/29. Buy a Trent Boult Rario card to win big prizes on D3.

Marketplace Watch

Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in match no. 66 of the IPL 2023 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday. Both these teams have practically been eliminated from the playoffs race although mathematically there's still a tiny chance.

Both PBKS and RR are tied on 12 points with the final group fixture remaining. RR have a superior net run-rate of 0.140 whereas PBKS will need a big victory in this game to have a chance, with their net run-rate reading -0.308. These teams need Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to not cross 14 points.

Punjab Kings lost their most recent fixture against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at Dharamshala. Their bowling unit conceded over 200 yet again. Chasing 214, Atharva Taide scored 55 runs but took 42 deliveries for it before he was retired out. Liam Livingstone kept the team in the game, blasting 94 off just 48 balls but 33 off the final over proved too much.

Rajasthan Royals were obliterated by 112 runs in their previous game at the hands of RCB. Adam Zampa picked 2 for 25 but the rest of the attack went for runs. Chasing 172, RR batters went too hard and completely imploded. They lost six wickets for just 31 runs and were eventually bowled out for 59, taking a big NRR damage.