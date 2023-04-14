Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs DC | D3 Guide | IPL 2023 — Match 20
Match Details
Date: 15th April 2023
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Faf du Plessis (RCB): The RCB captain has played two impactful knocks already in three games. He smashed 73 off 43 against Mumbai Indians and most recently scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 against Lucknow Super Giants. The veteran batter didn't score at a quick rate early in his innings vs LSG but has generally been very fast in the powerplay in recent months. Du Plessis is a key player for Bangalore at the top.
-
David Warner (DC) [Captain]: As you have seen, Warner's strike rate has dropped significantly but it isn't for the lack of intent. Strike rate also doesn't have a great impact in fantasy cricket. He has piled on 209 runs from four innings in the IPL 2023 so far with three fifties. Warner has an outstanding overall record in the league with 42 average and 139 strike rate. He will be our captain for this contest.
-
Axar Patel (DC): Delhi Capitals haven't used the left hand all-rounder in an ideal way but he has still managed to put up good performances. Axar smashed 54 off 25 in the previous game against MI. They could promote him up the order from this game. Axar has only picked one wicket but can be a potent option against RCB. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big on D3.
Click here to get RCB vs DC Dream11 Team
Marketplace Watch
-
David Warner (Batter) (Black Tier) - Ask Price $272
-
Axar Patel (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $73
Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman