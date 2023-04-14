Date: 15th April 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Faf du Plessis (RCB): The RCB captain has played two impactful knocks already in three games. He smashed 73 off 43 against Mumbai Indians and most recently scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 against Lucknow Super Giants. The veteran batter didn't score at a quick rate early in his innings vs LSG but has generally been very fast in the powerplay in recent months. Du Plessis is a key player for Bangalore at the top.

David Warner (DC) [Captain]: As you have seen, Warner's strike rate has dropped significantly but it isn't for the lack of intent. Strike rate also doesn't have a great impact in fantasy cricket. He has piled on 209 runs from four innings in the IPL 2023 so far with three fifties. Warner has an outstanding overall record in the league with 42 average and 139 strike rate. He will be our captain for this contest.