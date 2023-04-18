Date: 19th April 2023

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: The much maligned opening batter had a terrible start to the IPL 2023 but returned to form in the previous game. Rahul scored 74 off 56 against Punjab Kings, although his strike came under the scanner yet again. Rahul is a prolific run-scorer in the IPL and that's all that matters for fantasy cricket. He has amassed over 4000 runs in the IPL at an incredible average of 47. He'll be our captain for this contest.

Shimron Hetmyer (RR): Rajasthan Royals have been heavily reliant on Shimron Hetmyer to finish the innings and he has lived up to those expectations. He has scored 739 runs in the IPL since 2021, averaging 49 at a strike rate of 165. This season he has smashed 183 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 185 while being dismissed only once. Buy Hetmyer's Rario player card and you could win big on D3.