Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RR vs LSG | D3 Guide | IPL 2023 — Match 26
Match Details
Date: 19th April 2023
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
KL Rahul (LSG) [Captain]: The much maligned opening batter had a terrible start to the IPL 2023 but returned to form in the previous game. Rahul scored 74 off 56 against Punjab Kings, although his strike came under the scanner yet again. Rahul is a prolific run-scorer in the IPL and that's all that matters for fantasy cricket. He has amassed over 4000 runs in the IPL at an incredible average of 47. He'll be our captain for this contest.
Shimron Hetmyer (RR): Rajasthan Royals have been heavily reliant on Shimron Hetmyer to finish the innings and he has lived up to those expectations. He has scored 739 runs in the IPL since 2021, averaging 49 at a strike rate of 165. This season he has smashed 183 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 185 while being dismissed only once. Buy Hetmyer's Rario player card and you could win big on D3.
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): The leg-break googly bowler has made a big impact for Lucknow Super Giants in the middle overs. Bishnoi has picked eight wickets in just five games at an economy of 7.14. He wasn't bowled out in the previous game but he picked up two scalps in those 2.3 overs. Buy Bishnoi's Rario cards and you can win big prizes on D3.
Marketplace Watch
Shimron Hetmyer (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $49
Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $9
Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh