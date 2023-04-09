Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 14 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 9th April 2023
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) [Captain]: The left arm pacer was excellent in death overs last IPL season but wasn't effective with the new ball. He has worked on it and the results are there to see. Arshdeep has taken five wickets in two matches so far at a strike rate of just 8.4. Hyderabad venue provided new ball assistance for pacers in the first game so Arshdeep will be our captain for this game.
-
Rahul Tripathi (SRH): The Hyderabad batter scored 34 runs in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants on a difficult batting surface. Rahul Tripathi had a fantastic campaign for SRH last year, scoring over 400 runs at an average of 37.54 while striking at 158. Tripathi remains a key player in a vulnerable SRH batting unit.
-
Sikandar Raza (PBKS): The Zimbabwe all-rounder has earned himself a spot in an IPL team on the back of consistent performances. With Livingstone out, he will continue to get more opportunities. Raza has scored over 1300 runs in T20 cricket since 2022 at 29 average and 145 strike rate. He has also picked 42 wickets. Buy his Rario card and you could earn returns on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Arshdeep Singh (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $81
-
Rahul Tripathi (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $12
Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh