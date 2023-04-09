Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for SRH vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 14 | D3 Guide

Date: 9th April 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) [Captain]: The left arm pacer was excellent in death overs last IPL season but wasn't effective with the new ball. He has worked on it and the results are there to see. Arshdeep has taken five wickets in two matches so far at a strike rate of just 8.4. Hyderabad venue provided new ball assistance for pacers in the first game so Arshdeep will be our captain for this game.

Rahul Tripathi (SRH): The Hyderabad batter scored 34 runs in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants on a difficult batting surface. Rahul Tripathi had a fantastic campaign for SRH last year, scoring over 400 runs at an average of 37.54 while striking at 158. Tripathi remains a key player in a vulnerable SRH batting unit.